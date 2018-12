Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (R) shakes hands with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (C) as their respective wives, Fazna Ahmed (L) and Savita Kovind (2-R), as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) stand nearby during a ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2-R) hug each other as Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (C-back), Maldives' First Lady Fazna Ahmed (L) and India's First Lady Savita Kovind (R) stand nearby during a ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (L) shakes hands with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their meeting in New Delhi, India, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The prime minister of India on Monday announced financial aid worth $1.4 billion to the Maldives, as the president of the island nation made a visit to New Delhi.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih arrived in India on Sunday for a three-day state visit and met Narendra Modi on Monday.