Indian polling officials carry the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) before the final phase of the parliamentary election in Kolkata, Eastern India,18 May 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian polling officials carry the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) before the final phase of the parliamentary election in Kolkata, Eastern India,18 May 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian polling official checks his list, in a secure room containing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), before the final phase of the parliamentary election in Kolkata, Eastern India,18 May 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A farmer dressed as independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lookalike and a man declared dead were among the candidates in the Indian city of Varanasi in ongoing general elections.

In the ancient city, located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and the heartland of Hinduism, the question being asked was not whether Modi will win on Sunday, the last phase of the seven-phase elections in India, but by what margin.