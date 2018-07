India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as he holds a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (not pictured) after summit talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrives as he holds a joint press conference with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) after summit talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a joint press conference following summit talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

The President of South Korea and the Indian Prime Minister pledged to cooperate to stop the proliferation of nuclear weapons during a meeting on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, Moon Jae-in, who is on an official visit to India, and Narendra Modi welcomed the recent summits between North and South Korea, as well as those between Pyongyang and Washington, saying he hoped that the developments could lead to the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and herald a stable and lasting peace.