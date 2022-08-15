Modi promises a 'developed' India on 75th anniversary of independence

Modi promises a 'developed' India on 75th anniversary of independence

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting the crowd from the Red Fort during the celebrations for the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence, or Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in New Delhi, India, 15 August 2022. EFE-EPA/PIB HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Folk dancers perform the traditional Chhau dance during the celebrations for the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence, or Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, on Red Road in Kolkata, India, 15 August 2022. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

People holding tricolour flag during a celebration after government's official hoisted the Indian tricolour flag at Idgah Maidan on 75th years of India's Independence or 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in Bangalore, India, 15 August 2022. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV