People hold Indian national flags as they dance and celebrate while anticipating the arrival of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan, near India Pakistan Joint Check Post (JCP) at Attari-Wagah, 30 km from Amritsar, India, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Gandhi Peace Prize awards ceremony at the Indian President's House in New Delhi, India, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard, after the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) called for peaceful political protests, near Kashmir's grand mosque in the downtown area of Srinagar, Kashmir, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

The prime minister of India on Friday promised to repay with interest the damage done to India by alleged terrorists.

Narendra Modi's strongly worded remarks come amid an escalation in military tensions with Pakistan, after a suicide attack last month in Indian Kashmir, which was claimed by a militant group based in the neighboring country, killed 42 paramilitary troops.