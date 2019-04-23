An elderly couple shows their ink-marked fingers as they come out from a polling station after casting their votes during the third phase of the Indian parliamentary election in Guwahati, Assam, India, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

An Indian security personnel keeps up vigil as people wait in queue to cast their votes during the third phase of the Indian parliamentary election in Guwahati, Assam, India, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

The Indian prime minister on Tuesday voted in the third phase of the ongoing general elections - the biggest round of the seven-phase elections in the world's largest democracy - and appealed to voters to reelect him for a second term to strengthen the fight against terror.

"On one hand, an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) is the weapon of terrorism. On the other hand, the strength and weapon of Democracy is the Voter ID (voter identity card). I am sure that the power of the Voter ID is much bigger than that of the IED," Narendra Modi said in a press conference after voting in the city of Ahmedabad, in his native western state of Gujarat.