The painting "Nu couché" produced by Italian artist Amadeo Modigliani in 1917 was sold on Monday for $157.2 million by Sotheby's auction house, marking the second highest price for one of his works.

The painting was considered the highlight of the first day of the art auctions organized by Sotheby's and Christie's auction houses, which will last until Thursday.