Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy attends the 7th World Congress Against The Death Penalty - High-Level Conference at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Feb 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on Tuesday arrived on a surprise visit to Afghanistan and reaffirmed theEU's support for the peace process.

In a TV appearance along with the Chief Executive of the Afghan government Abdullah Abdullah, Federica Mogherini said the EU supported the Afghan people's desire for "peace, human and women rights, rule of law and development of the country."