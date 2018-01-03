Europe's top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, on Wednesday met in Havana with Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca at the start of her official visit to the island to strengthen relations and accelerate the implementation of the bilateral accord with the European Union.
Mogherini and Malmierca discussed the possibilities for strengthening economic cooperation between the Caribbean island the European bloc, as set forth in the political dialogue and cooperation accord the two parties signed in December 2016 and which provisionally entered into force on Nov. 1.