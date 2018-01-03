European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini meets with the Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca (out of frame) in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto POOL

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini (C) talks with the EU ambassador to Cuba Alberto Navarro (L) before meeting with the Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca (out of frame) in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto POOL

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini (R) meets with the Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto POOL

Europe's top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, on Wednesday met in Havana with Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca at the start of her official visit to the island to strengthen relations and accelerate the implementation of the bilateral accord with the European Union.

Mogherini and Malmierca discussed the possibilities for strengthening economic cooperation between the Caribbean island the European bloc, as set forth in the political dialogue and cooperation accord the two parties signed in December 2016 and which provisionally entered into force on Nov. 1.