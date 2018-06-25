Federica Mogherini (R), High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, speaks to media at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

The European Union's top diplomat said Monday that member states needed more resources to cooperate with countries of migrants' origin and transition, as a foreign affairs and environment council kicked off in Luxembourg.

Federica Mogherini said the external work of managing migration flows had for the past few years been based on working closely with the United Nations and its migration and refugee agencies (the IOM and UNHCR, respectively) as well as the African Union, particularly the countries migrants come from or travel through.