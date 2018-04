European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (C, back) addresses the Macedonian Parliament in Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The European Union's foreign policy chief praised the progress made in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia during a speech to the country's parliament on Thursday.

Federica Mogherini's visit comes two days after the European Commission adopted its annual Enlargement Package, recommending the opening of negotiations with Albania and FYROM.