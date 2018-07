US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with European Union Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini (R) on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCOIS LENOIR / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (R) is welcomed by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Federica Mogherini (L) ahead of a meeting with EU leaders, at the European Council, in Brussels, Belgium, May. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/TEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, speaks to media prior to her departure from Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, Libya, Jul. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The European Union's foreign policy chief on Monday urged the United States administration to consider its relationships with long-time allies, after the US president accused the EU and NATO of taking advantage of his country.

Federica Mogherini's comments come after Donald Trump on Saturday called the EU "a foe", following visits to Brussels for a NATO summit and the United Kingdom, during which thousands turned out to protest in London and Edinburgh.