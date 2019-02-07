The European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Italy's Federica Mogherini, warned Thursday that the situation in Venezuela puts at "risk" the stability not only of Latin America but also the entire world and urged all parties to seek a solution to the crisis.
"The task that concerns us is urgent and this urgency comes from the worsening of the situation that runs the risk of destabilizing the region, and not only the region," said Mogherini at the start of the first meeting of the International Contact Group on Venezuela being held in Montevideo.