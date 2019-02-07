Photo provided by the Uruguayan President's Office showing President Tabare Vazquez (l) greeting the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Italy's Federica Mogherini, on Feb. 7, 2019, in Montevideo. EFE-EPA/Uruguayan President's office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by the Uruguayan President's Office showing the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Italy's Federica Mogherini, on Feb. 7, 2019, in Montevideo. EFE-EPA/Uruguayan President's office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Italy's Federica Mogherini (C), attends the first meeting of the International Contact Group on Venezuela, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 07 February 2019. EFE-EPA/RAUL MARTINEZ

The European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Italy's Federica Mogherini, warned Thursday that the situation in Venezuela puts at "risk" the stability not only of Latin America but also the entire world and urged all parties to seek a solution to the crisis.

"The task that concerns us is urgent and this urgency comes from the worsening of the situation that runs the risk of destabilizing the region, and not only the region," said Mogherini at the start of the first meeting of the International Contact Group on Venezuela being held in Montevideo.