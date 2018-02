Myanmar's State Counselor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi talks to media during their press briefing with New Mon State Party (NMSP) and Lahu Democratic Union (LDU), at National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC) in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HEIN HTET

A man hurled a Molotov cocktail on Thursday at the house of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's state counsellor and de facto leader, in Yangon, officials confirmed.

Authorities have opened an investigation to identify and detain the suspect, who is around 40 years of age, and were trying to ascertain the motive behind the attack, which did not cause any injuries or significant material damage, Director General of the Myanmar State Counsellor's Office, Zaw Htay, confirmed on his Facebook page.