Chinese President Xi Jinping (2-L) and Prince Albert II (2-R) of Monaco speak during a meeting at The Great Hall of People in Beijing, China, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/LINTAO ZHANG / POOL

Prince Albert II of Monaco speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) during a meeting at The Great Hall of People in Beijing, China, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/LINTAO ZHANG / POOL

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Prince Albert II of Monaco (R) walk past the People's Liberation Army honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Prince Albert II of Monaco Friday met with the President of China at the Great Hall of the People as part of an official visit that also included the inauguration of an exhibition on Monegasque history in the Forbidden City of the Chinese capital.

Xi Jinping and Albert II inspected Chinese troops during the meeting held at the headquarters of the Chinese legislature, after which they held another meeting to review relations between China and the Mediterranean nation, an efe-epa journalist reports.