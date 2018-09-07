Prince Albert II of Monaco Friday met with the President of China at the Great Hall of the People as part of an official visit that also included the inauguration of an exhibition on Monegasque history in the Forbidden City of the Chinese capital.
Xi Jinping and Albert II inspected Chinese troops during the meeting held at the headquarters of the Chinese legislature, after which they held another meeting to review relations between China and the Mediterranean nation, an efe-epa journalist reports.