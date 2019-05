An undated handout picture made available by Sotheby's on May 14, 2019 shows the 1890 painting 'Meules' by Claude Monet, during a preview of upcoming 'Impressionist and Modern Art' and 'Contemporary Art' auctions at Sotheby's in New York, USA. EPA-EFE/SOTHEBY's HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

Claude Monet's 1890 painting "Meules" from his "Haystacks" series fetched a record of more than $110 million at an auction held at Sotheby's in New York on Tuesday.

The piece, considered to be one of the iconic Impressionist paintings, was priced by the auction house experts at some $55 million which was surpassed in a matter of seconds at Sotheby's Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale.