Kim Jun-dong (L), vice president of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, poses for a photo with Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh during a South Korea-Mongolia business forum at a Seoul hotel in South Korea, on Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The prime minister of Mongolia began an official visit to the United States on Tuesday to boost bilateral relations, an official statement said.

Ukhnaa Khurelsukh will meet senior US officials during his three-day visit and exchange ideas on bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global matters of common interest, according to the statement.