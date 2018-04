President of Mongolia and President of the Mongolian Judo Federation Khaltmaagiin Battulga during the opening day of the Judo World Championships in Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Aug 28, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/TAMAS KOVACS HUNGARY OUT

The president of Mongolia will begin the procedure for reinstating the death penalty in the country barely a year after it was abolished, the official news agency Montsame reported Monday.

Khaltmaagiin Battulga, who took office in July 2017, a few days after the death sentence was abolished, will propose an amendment that includes the death penalty for the sexual abuse of children.