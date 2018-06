A handout photo made available by the UNICEF shows families fleeing escalating violence in Daraa sitting near temporary tents on the southwestern borders of Syria, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALAA AL-FAQIR

At least 17 civilians, including four minors, were killed when airstrikes hit an air raid shelter in the south of Syria on Thursday, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based group, said the death toll from the attack in Daraa province could yet rise considering the serious nature of injuries sustained by those affected.