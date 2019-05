The herbicide Roundup, which contains glyphosate, pictured in a garden in Hoechenschwand, Germany, Oct. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEFFEN SCHMIDT

Werner Baumann, CEO of German pharmaceutical company Bayer seen during the annual shareholders' meeting of Bayer AG at the World Conference Center (WCC) in Bonn, Germany, Apr. 26, 2019y. EPA-EFE/FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

A man shows bottles of 'Roundup' wich contains glyphosate in a garden store in Brussels, Oct. 23, 2017. . EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A jury in Oakland, California, on Monday ordered Monsanto, owned by Bayer, to pay $2 billion to an elderly couple after finding that their weedkiller glyphosate caused them cancer.

The ruling marks the third verdict against the company in the US on this issue.