The herbicide Roundup, which contains glyphosate, pictured in a garden in Hoechenschwand, Germany, Oct. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Steffen Schmidt

A jury in California ordered Monsanto to pay $289 million in damages to a man who alleges that his terminal cancer was caused by his exposure to the company's signature Roundup herbicide, which contains glyphosate, local media reported Friday.

Dewayne Johnson contends that his cancer was caused by his frequent use of Monsanto's Roundup while working as a groundskeeper for the San Francisco school district.