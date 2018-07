People stand on a bench on a flooded street caused by swollen Hanumante River following torrential rains in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A person crosses a flooded street caused by swollen Hanumante River following torrential rains in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

People sit on objects on a flooded street caused by the swollen Hanumante River following torrential rains in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A person stands on a vehicle on a flooded street caused by swollen Hanumante River following torrential rains in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Floods have inundated Bhaktapur, about 12 kilometers southeast of the capital Kathmandu, as the seasonal monsoon rains drench the Himalayan country, an efe-epa journalist reports.

Heavy rains have caused the Hanumante River, which flows through Bhaktapur district, to overflow and flood the local streets.