Artists perform during the opening parade of the Montevideo Carnival, known as the longest in the world due to its almost 40-day duration, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 25 January 2017. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

The Montevideo Carnival, the world's longest carnival celebration which lasts over 40 days, on Thursday kicked off its inaugural parade with colorful feathers, vivid dances and lots of singing.

Six "negro y lubolos" (musicians and dancers) of Candombe, an African slaves originated form of dance and music, five parodistas (dramatic groups that parody some historical episode or popular character in humorous terms), five magazines (musical comedy groups) and four comedians were part of the first parade.