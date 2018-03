The graduating cadets of the Korea Military Academy take an oath during their commissioning ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) walking with Chung Eui-yong (R), the head of the South Korean presidential National Security Office, and members of the South Korean delegation during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar. 5, 2018 (issued Mar. 6, 2018). EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korean President Moon Jae-in salutes the graduating and commissioning ceremony of the Korea Military Academy in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The president of South Korea said on Tuesday that the country should maintain a dialogue with Pyongyang and simultaneously strengthen military capabilities to face missile threats from its Northern neighbor.

Moon Jae-in's statement is in line with the strategy his government has adopted since coming to power in May, which encourages proximity to Pyongyang while maintaining diplomatic pressure in close collaboration with Washington and bolstering defense to tackle the possibility of attacks.