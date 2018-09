South Korean president Moon Jae-in (L) talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) at during their meeting an Okryugwan restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the stage after visiting Pyongyang during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The president of South Korea on Thursday called the inter-Korean summit with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang a success.

Moon Jae-in, addressing a press conference upon his return to Seoul, said he had an extensive, frank and open conversation with Kim Jong-un regarding the dialogue with the United States and Pyongyang's denuclearization.