South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and first lady Kim Jung-sook (L) wave to well-wishers before leaving for Moscow in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 21, 2018, for a three-day state visit to Russia, which includes a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The South Korean President left Thursday for a three-day visit to Russia, during which he would meet his Russian counterpart to discuss recent thaw in ties with North Korea and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Apart from meeting President Vladimir Putin, Moon Jae-in is also expected to meet Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during his visit, which would be the first by a South Korean president to Russia in 19 years.