The president of South Korea on Monday ordered the country's military to provide all documents related to its plan to quell protests against former president Park Geun-hye during 2016-2017, which allegedly included a proposal by a military intelligence unit to impose martial law.
President Moon Jae-in last week ordered an independent investigation after a civil society organization submitted a document purportedly showing that that the Defense Security Command (DSC) had presented a plan to crush the protests and declare martial law if they persisted.