South Korea President Moon Jae-in delivers his address for the 42nd Singapore Lecture at the Orchard Hotel in Singapore, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

A South Korean sits on his knees in front of the policemen during a rally against president Park Geun-hye near the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEN HEON-KYUN

The president of South Korea on Monday ordered the country's military to provide all documents related to its plan to quell protests against former president Park Geun-hye during 2016-2017, which allegedly included a proposal by a military intelligence unit to impose martial law.

President Moon Jae-in last week ordered an independent investigation after a civil society organization submitted a document purportedly showing that that the Defense Security Command (DSC) had presented a plan to crush the protests and declare martial law if they persisted.