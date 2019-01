South Korean President Moon Jae-in calls on a reporter to take a question during his new year press conference at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in holds his New Year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea’s president on Thursday said he was confident a second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and United States president Donald Trump would be held soon.

Speaking during his New Year’s address, Moon Jae-in said that Kim’s visit to Beijing this week showed that a second US-North Korean leaders’ summit was imminent.