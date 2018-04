North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) crosses the military demarcation line (MDL) as South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) greets him at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) walk together after crossing the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

epa06695563 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (back) arrives to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in (front) at the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) walk together after crossing the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are meeting at the Peace House in Panmunjom for an inter-Korean summit. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) hold hands as they cross the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) hold hands while walking together at the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C-R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C-L) walk together at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are meeting at the Peace House in Panmunjom for an inter-Korean summit. The event marks the first time a North Korean leader has crossed the border into South Korea sine the end of hostilities during the Korean War. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

South Korea's President welcomed the leader of the North with a ceremony at the militarized border that separates both countries before starting their historic summit in which they will discuss the possible denuclearization of the Pyongyang regime.

Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un shook hands and chatted briefly at the inter-Korean border, and then Kim crossed the military demarcation line into the South.