South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks as he holds a joint press conference with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) after holding summit talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Members of Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) and citizen protesters scuffle with riot policemen during a rally demanding the resignation of South Korean President Park Geun-Hye, in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON KYUN

The South Korean President on Tuesday ordered an investigation into an alleged military intelligence plan to crush the popular protests in 2016 and 2017 against former president Park Geun-hye, who was impeached after being found guilty on corruption charges.

Moon Jae-in issued the order from India, where he will be until Wednesday, the South Korean presidential office said in a statement.