A South Korean watches a television screen broadcasting news of South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook disembarking a helicopter at the Seoul Airbase in Seongnam, before leaving for the Inter-Korean summit, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, 18 September 2018. The third Inter-Korean summit takes place from 18 to 20 September in Pyongyang, North Korea between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

A general view of Pyongyang from the Yanggakdo International Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea, 17 September 2018. The third inter-Korean Summit which is expected to be attended by both, the South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, will take place at the venue from 18 to 20 September and reportedly has the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula as one of the main topics on its agenda. EPA-EFE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL

South Koreans watch a television screen broadcasting news of South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook boarding a presidential plane as they leave the Seoul Airbase in Seongnam, before the Inter-Korea summit, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, 18 September 2018. The third Inter-Korean summit takes place from 18 to 20 September in Pyongyang, North Korea between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

The South Korean President on Tuesday began his trip from Seongnam Air Base, south of Seoul, to Pyongyang, where he will hold a three-day summit with the North Korean leader, considered key to unlocking the stalled dialogue with the United States.

The presidential Boeing 747 with Moon Jae-in on board took off at 08.50 local time (23.40 GMT on Monday) and is scheduled to land around 10.00 (1.00 GMT) at Sunan airport in Pyongyang, where Kim Jong-un is expected to meet him, although the regime has not officially confirmed his presence.