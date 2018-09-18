The South Korean President on Tuesday began his trip from Seongnam Air Base, south of Seoul, to Pyongyang, where he will hold a three-day summit with the North Korean leader, considered key to unlocking the stalled dialogue with the United States.
The presidential Boeing 747 with Moon Jae-in on board took off at 08.50 local time (23.40 GMT on Monday) and is scheduled to land around 10.00 (1.00 GMT) at Sunan airport in Pyongyang, where Kim Jong-un is expected to meet him, although the regime has not officially confirmed his presence.