North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) talk at the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS/POOL

The leaders of North and South Korea on Friday held a long private chat shortly before the decisive final leg of the historic summit on the border between the two countries.

After South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un participated in a ceremonial tree planting, the pair went for a stroll along a footbridge and sat down to talk privately for at least half an hour.