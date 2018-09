South Korean president Moon Jae-in (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) ride a car to a meeting during the third inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS/POOL

North Korean people greet South Korean president Moon Jae-in (not pictured) on a street during the third inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS/POOL

Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister and vice director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the Workers' Party of Korea arrives at the Baekhwawon State Guesthouse in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS/POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and his wife Kim Jung-sook (L) pose with flowers as they are welcomed upon their arrival at the Baekhwawon State Guesthouse in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS/POOL

South Korean president Moon Jae-in (L) talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) as they arrive at the Baekhwawon State Guesthouse in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 18, 2018, as part of their third inter-Korean summit, which takes place in Pyongyang from Sep. 18-20. EPA-EFE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS/POOL

The leaders of North and South Korea on Tuesday met for the first round of talks at a three-day summit in Pyongyang, Seoul confirmed.

Along from North Korea's Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the director of Seoul's National Security Office Chung Eui-yong and intelligence chief Suh Hoon are also attending the meeting, a spokesperson of the South Korean government said.