The NASA control center in Houston, Texas, United States on July 19, 1969. (Image courtesy of NASA)

The foot of American astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the surface of the Moon dated July 20, 1969. (Image courtesy of NASA)

American astronauts Neil Armstrong (L), Michael Collins (C) and Edwin Aldrin (R) crew of Apollo 11. (Image courtesy of NASA)

Since the Soviet Union launched the first Luna-1 probe in 1959, around 60 manned and unmanned missions have been sent to the Moon.

The first spacecraft to reach the vicinity of the Earth’s only natural satellite was launched on January 2, 1959 as part of the Soviet luna program.