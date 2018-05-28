A handout photo made available by the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in during their second meeting on the North Korean side of the demilitarized zone in Paju, May 26, 2018 (issued on May 27, 2018). EPA-EFE/CHEONG WA DAE HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The President of South Korea may travel to Singapore in June to hold a trilateral summit with the North Korean leader and his US counterpart, according to Seoul's presidential office.

President Moon Jae-in's visit to Singapore could take place around Jun. 12, the day on which the bilateral summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump was scheduled to discuss North Korea's denuclearization, a presidential spokesperson confirmed to EFE on Monday, adding that the decision will depend on the ongoing talks between Washington and Pyongyang.