The President of South Korea may travel to Singapore in June to hold a trilateral summit with the North Korean leader and his US counterpart, according to Seoul's presidential office.
President Moon Jae-in's visit to Singapore could take place around Jun. 12, the day on which the bilateral summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump was scheduled to discuss North Korea's denuclearization, a presidential spokesperson confirmed to EFE on Monday, adding that the decision will depend on the ongoing talks between Washington and Pyongyang.