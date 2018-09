A file photo shows South Korea's top security adviser Chung Eui-yong (R) talking with Ri Su-yong (L), North Korea's top official in charge of foreign affairs, in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS

South Korean Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom speaks during a press conference at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

The South Korean government announced on Sunday that the president's chief security adviser would be the country's special envoy to Pyongyang and visit North Korea this week to prepare for an upcoming inter-Korean summit.

Chung Eui-yong, head of President Moon Jae-in's National Security Office, will head a five-member delegation which will visit the neighboring country on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said in a press conference, local news agency Yonhap reported.