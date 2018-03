South Korean President Moon Jae-in gives remarks at the Korea National Prayer Breakfast in Goyang, north of Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 8. 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's president Thursday praised the United States for its support in the current rapprochement with North Korea and Pyongyang's readiness for denuclearization talks.

During the Korea National Prayer Breakfast in Seoul, Moon Jae-in gave a speech in which he talked of the special delegation's recent trip to North Korea and their meeting with its leader Kim Jong-un, as well as Pyongyang's willingness to discuss nuclear disarmament with the US.