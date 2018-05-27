South Korean President Moon Jae-In speaks during a press conference at the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea, 27 May 2018. Moon Jae-In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a surprise meeting on 26 May on the northern side of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-In speaks during a press conference at the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea, 27 May 2018. Moon Jae-In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a surprise meeting on 26 May on the northern side of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean President Moon Jae-In speaks during a press conference at the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea, 27 May 2018. Moon Jae-In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a surprise meeting on 26 May on the northern side of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The South Korean President on Sunday proposed holding a trilateral summit with Washington and Pyongyang to try to formally end the Korean War, once the meeting between the US and the North is "successful."

"Should the North Korea-US summit succeed, I would like to see efforts to formally end the (Korean) war through a three-way summit of the South, the North and the US," Moon Jae-in said at a press conference, referring to the fact that South and North Korea technically are still at war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended only with an armistice.