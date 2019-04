A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US President Donald J. Trump (C-L) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C-R) and Mrs. Kim Jung-sook (R) to the Colonnade of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and South Korean president Moon Jae-in (R) talking as they visit at the Samjiyon guesthouse in North Korea, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The South Korean president on Monday said now is the right time to call another summit with the leader of North Korea in the face of resuming the denuclearization dialogue.

It comes almost two months after the failed summit in Hanoi between the North's leader Kim Jong-un and the United States' President Donald Trump.