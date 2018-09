(L-R) North Korean first lady Ri Sol-ju, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, South Korean president Moon Jae-in and South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook pose for photos at Mt. Baekdusan, North Korea, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS

South Korean president Moon Jae-in (R) and first lady Kim Jung-sook (L) leave to Seoul at the Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS

The South Korean president left North Korea Thursday at the end of a three-day summit with the North Korean leader.

Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un signed a joint declaration on Wednesday, in which Pyongyang pledged to close a nuclear development site, and a deal was penned to reduce tensions along the border.