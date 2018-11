Photo provided by Sotheby's auction house in New York of the Normal Rockwell painting "The Final Impossibility: Man's Tracks on the Moon," which sold at auction on Nov. 29, 2018, for $87,500. EFE-EPA/Sotheby's/Editorial Use Only/No Sales/Obligatory Credit

Photo provided by Sotheby's auction house in New York of the Gemini spacesuit prepared for US astronaut Pete Conrad, which sold at auction on Nov. 29, 2018, for $162,500. EFE-EPA/Sotheby's/Editorial Use Only/No Sales/Obligatory Credit

Photo provided by Sotheby's auction house in New York of the container holding 3 tiny fragments of rocks from the Moon, which sold at auction on Nov. 29, 2018, for $855,000. EFE-EPA/Sotheby's/Editorial Use Only/No Sales/Obligatory Credit

The only documented moon rocks still in private hands sold Thursday at Sotheby's New York auction house for $850,000.

The sale - including all sorts of objects and items pertaining to outer space - took place a month before the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 8 mission to send men around the Moon for the first time, and Sotheby's took advantage of the anniversary to offer about 300 collectors' items related to assorted space missions.