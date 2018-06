South Korean President Moon Jae-in salutes the national flag, the Taegukgi, ahead of a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae (The Blue House) in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) meets with disadvantaged people at a polling station in Seoul on Jun. 8, 2018, after casting an early vote for the Jun. 13 local elections. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party on Wednesday looked to sweep local elections in the country, an exit poll suggested.

A joint exit poll by three major TV broadcasters said President Moon Jae-in's Democratic Party was winning 14 of the 17 metropolitan mayoral and gubernatorial posts being contested.