The South Korean president's popularity ratings reached their highest level in almost a year in the wake of the historic inter-Korean summit, in which both the countries agreed to work towards the denuclearization of the peninsula.
In the poll, conducted by South Korean firm Realmeter, Moon Jae-in's approval rating stood at 78.3 percent, representing an increase of 8.3 points compared to last week, and the highest popularity rating for the South Korean president since June 2017, a month after he took office.