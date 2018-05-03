(FILE) South Korean President Moon Jae-in waves from his car after holding a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Panmunjom, North Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

(FILE) South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2-R), his wife Kim Jung-sook (R), North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2-L) and his wife, Ri Sol-ju (L), pose for a photo at the Peace House on Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

(FILE) Moon Jae-in, former representative of the Minjoo Party and current South Korean president, smiles during his speech about 'Candlelight Revolution and New Korea' during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2016. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The South Korean president's popularity ratings reached their highest level in almost a year in the wake of the historic inter-Korean summit, in which both the countries agreed to work towards the denuclearization of the peninsula.

In the poll, conducted by South Korean firm Realmeter, Moon Jae-in's approval rating stood at 78.3 percent, representing an increase of 8.3 points compared to last week, and the highest popularity rating for the South Korean president since June 2017, a month after he took office.