A handout photo made available by the President's Office shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in shaking hands with a citizen while taking a stroll through a forest during his summer vacation in Daejeon, South Korea, Aug. 02, 2018.

A handout photo made available by the President's Office shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in reading a book in a resort at the Gyeryongdae military headquarters during his summer vacation in Daejeon, South Korea, Aug. 02, 2018.

The popularity rating of the South Korean president dropped to its lowest since he came to power in 2017, following a decision to raise the minimum wage by 10.9 percent next year, according to a survey by market and social research firm Gallup Korea released on Friday.

Despite the dip, Moon Jae-in continues to be relatively popular, with 60 percent people approving of him, a 2-percent drop as compared to last week.