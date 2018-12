South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) rubs noses with a Maori dance performer during a welcome ceremony at the official residence of Governor-General Patsy Reddy in Auckland, New Zealand, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) pays tribute to the Unknown Warrior at the National War Memorial of New Zealand in Auckland, New Zealand, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in greets Korean residents of New Zealand during a meeting with them at a hotel in Auckland, New Zealand, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's president spoke to hundreds of citizens resident in New Zealand on Monday during his official visit to the South Pacific nation.

In a meeting with 300 South Korean residents, Moon Jae-in said the countries' friendship was based on their shared values.