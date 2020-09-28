President Moon Jae-in holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, 28 September 2020, in this photo provided by the presidential office. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean marines patrol a beach of the western border island of Yeonpyeong, South Korea, 28 September 2020, amid tensions over North Korea's killing of a South Korean official in its waters on 22 September 2020. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A South Korean naval boat patrols waters near the western border island of Yeonpyeong, South Korea, 28 September 2020, amid tensions over North Korea's killing of a South Korean official in its waters on 22 September. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT