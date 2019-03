A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd from L) and US President Donald J. Trump (2nd from R) pose for a photo during a ceremony at a New York hotel, in New York, USA, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US President Donald J. Trump (L) welcomes South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) to the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The presidents of South Korea and the United States will meet in Washington on Apr. 11 amid a fresh stalemate in denuclearization talks with North Korea.

Moon Jae-in will land in the US on Apr. 10 and will meet Donald Trump the next day, the South Korean presidential office said Friday.