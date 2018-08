South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) announce an agreement after signing a document at the Peace House on Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

South Korea's president will send an envoy to Pyongyang next week to prepare for his upcoming summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un in September, the government announced Friday.

Moon Jae-in is yet to name the special envoy, who will travel to the neighboring country on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said in a press conference.