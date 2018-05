South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) meets with Constitutional Court chief Lee Jin-sung (L), National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun (2-L), National Election Commission chief Kwon Soon-il (2-R) and Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (R) at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, May 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok (2-L) chairs the first meeting of a committee that will oversee the implementation of the inter-Korean summit agreements, at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, May 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Premier Li Keqiang (R) arrive for an event celebrating the 200th year anniversary of the birth of German philosopher Karl Marx at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, May 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The presidents of South Korea and China on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to achieve peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

During a telephone conversation, Moon Jae-in praised Xi Jinping's role in helping Seoul and Pyongyang reach an agreement on denuclearization during a historic summit held last week.