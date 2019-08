A handout photo made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showing a true-color image captured by the VIIRS sensor on board the NOAA-20 satellite of fires burning in the Amazon rainforest (C-top) in both Brazil and Bolivia on Aug. 13, 2019 (issued Aug. 24, 2019). EFE/EPA/NOAA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Bolivian President Evo Morales said Sunday that any international help to put out the wildfires in the country's eastern Chiquitania region "is welcome," after the fires regained strength in that area.

"The cooperation is welcome, whether from international entities, or individuals, as well as presidents, since it expresses appropriate cooperation," Morales said at a press conference in the central Cochabamba region.